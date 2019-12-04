Kate Middleton is trying out the hiking boots trend The Duchess looked incredible in winter's most stylish shoes

Kate Middleton is proof that you can make casual outfits look chic after she wore a pair of jeans and on-trend puffer jacket and hiker boots for today’s visit in Buckinghamshire to a farm. The duchess, who spent the afternoon enjoying Christmas activities including decoration making, embraced a Christmas colour palette in her green jumper combined with a red jacket - but it’s her stylish hiking boots that really caught our eye.

The shoes are arguably one of the biggest trends this season, after they stomped down the catwalks of Prada, Jimmy Choo and Ganni. Kate knows that a trend that’s both comfy and cool isn’t one to be missed, and we love how she’s styled her chunky boots with woolly socks and knitwear.

It’s not the first time Kate has worn hiking boots. In both January and June this year she was pictured in a pair of brown lace-up Chloe boots, which she styled with her favourite skinny jeans both times.

SHOP HER LOOK

See by Chloe leather ankle boots, £440, Net-a-Porter

READ: M&S is selling a similar version of Kate Middleton's heeled boots

The duchess isn’t the only celebrity to jump on the trend, of course. Holly Willoughby wore multiple pairs of hiking boots during filming of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! This time last year. Her favourites - the Grenson ‘Nanette’ style - quickly sold out, but are now available to buy again.

Grenson Nanette boots, £285, Net-a-Porter

Since then, high street stores have created their own versions of the popular style. From M&S to & Other Stories, these are the best ones out there right now:

Lace-up hiking boots, £45, M&S

Chunky suede hiking boots, £135, & Other Stories

Wool-trimmed leather ankle boots, £145, Anthropologie

Well worth the investment!

