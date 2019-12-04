This is what really happened between the Queen and Princess Anne The royals were rumoured to have had a dispute at Buckingham Palace

A video went viral on Tuesday night that appeared to show the Queen telling off her daughter Princess Anne. A short clip started circulating on Twitter that showed the monarch greeting her guests at a reception held at Buckingham Palace, including Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. In it, Her Majesty and the Princess Royal appear to have a minor disagreement in front of the US president.

Princess Anne can be seen standing off to one side – and in the video, the Queen turns towards her only daughter and appears to gesture to her to join the receiving line. Princess Anne responds by widening her arms out and shrugging. Twitter users speculated that the Queen was chastising her daughter for not greeting Mr Trump, and that the princess responded with a shrug.

The Queen received Donald Trump on Tuesday

But in fact, Princess Anne was standing back as she was not part of the official welcoming party, and the monarch was looking to see which politician was next. As it turned out, Mr Trump was the last of the NATO leaders in the queue to be greeted by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the palace's Music Room.

It's because of this reason that Anne raised both her hands in the air, laughed and remarked: "It's just me", before adding: "And this lot", pointing to the members of the household behind her.

The royal then turned to point to the Deputy Master of the Household, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Charles Richards, and Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel - the most senior official of the royal household, who were waiting behind her.

Tuesday's glamorous event was held to mark 70 years of the NATO alliance, with NATO leaders and their spouses invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the special anniversary.

