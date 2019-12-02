Can you spot the Queen's corgi in this tricky puzzle?

The Queen's corgis were known for staying by her side, but even Her Majesty's furry friends can be difficult to find in a festive flurry. Online dog retailer Yappy has released a series of head-spinning brain teasers to kick off the festive season – but the monarch's four-legged companion might be harder to find than you think!

The royal pooch can be seen revelling in the hustle and bustle of Christmas in this festive puzzle, which features the Queen herself, dog-friendly treats and some familiar festive faces, including Santa Claus and his reindeers, but can you spot the corgi amid the chaos?

Can you spot the Queen's corgi?

SPOILER ALERT! For those who are having trouble finding him, it seems this particular corgi is well fed in the royal household. He appears to be lurking by the festive food and is peeking out from above the Christmas pudding towards the bottom right-hand side of the picture. He's a dog after our own heart, keeping his eyes firmly sealed on the fruit pudding in front of him – and he's not far from a gingerbread man either.

MORE: Neil Jones and Alex Scott break silence following shock Strictly exit

The Queen has always owned at least one corgi since ascending the throne in 1952 and her love of the breed began when she was a teenager, having been given one of her own, Susan, for her 18th birthday. During her reign she has owned more than 30 corgis, many of whom were direct descendants of her first dog.

WATCH: The Queen bonds with adorable pooches on dog charity visit

Sadly, the last of the Queen's corgis died in 2018, ending her 74-year connection with the breed. Her Majesty still has two dorgis, Vulcan and Candy, but her late dog Willow was the last pet with a link to her original family of royal corgis.

MORE: M&S have the perfect dupe for Kate Middleton's festive red dress

If you enjoyed spotting the Queen and her band of corgis you can personalise a book of your own this Christmas by putting your pooch in print. With twelve beautifully illustrated locations to explore, it's the pawfect gift for dog-lovers this December.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.