The Queen has offered up her deepest sympathies in response to the terror attack that took place in London Bridge on Friday. In a statement, she said: "Prince Philip and I have been saddened to hear of the terror attacks at London Bridge. We send our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost love ones and who have been affected by yesterday’s terrible violence. I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others. Elizabeth R."

The attack started at around 2pm on Friday, in which a man and a woman were killed and three others were injured. The attacker, named by police as 28-year-old Usman Khan, was a convicted terrorist previously jailed over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange. He was out of prison on licence at the time of the attack.

Scenes around London Bridge on Friday

MORE: The Queen has put up her first Christmas trees - take a look

Several civilians bravely intervened to drag him to the ground near Fishermongers' Hall, working together to restrain him before he was shot dead by police, who later declared the attack a terrorist incident. One eyewitness, Amy Coop, said on Twitter: "A guy who was with us at Fishmongers' Hall took a five-foot narwhal tusk from the wall and went out to confront the attacker. We were trying to help victims inside but that man's a hero."

The attack is thought to have begun inside Fishermongers' Hall before the attacker rushed outside. Footage from the scene also shows a man with a fire extinguisher spraying it at Khan to force him to the ground. Other images show another bystander, who Sky News reports to be a plain-clothes police officer, carrying a large knife away from the scene.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.