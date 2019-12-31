Royal family's key moments from the decade, including weddings and babies - watch video The Queen has seen quite a lot of changes in the past ten years

What a decade it's been for the royal family, with new additions to the firm in the form of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and an abundance of babies. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have welcomed eight great-grandchildren in the past ten years, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

The 93-year-old monarch has passed a number of big milestones, including her Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and her 90th birthday in 2016. The Queen and Prince Philip also celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017 – the same year the Duke retired from royal duties, aged 96, after decades of supporting his wife.

Her Majesty also saw four of her grandchildren get married – Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011, as did Zara Phillips and former rugby player Mike Tindall. Prince Harry wed former actress Meghan Markle in 2018, just a few months before Princess Eugenie celebrated her nuptials with long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

Remind yourself of what an incredible decade it has been for the royals by watching the video below.

WATCH: Royal family's key moments over the past decade

