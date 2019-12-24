Prince George showed off his baking prowess in new footage to be shown during the Queen's Christmas Day broadcast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, six, enthusiastically stirs a Christmas pudding mixture as he's joined by his great-grandmother, the Queen, his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and father, Prince William.

The four generations of the royal family are supporting a Royal British Legion project, Together at Christmas initiative, which aims to provide extra support to the Armed Forces community at annual festive "get-togethers" across the charity's network, both at home and abroad. The foursome stirred four puddings together - which traditionally brings good luck - and each placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the gatherings next year.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George came together to make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as part of a Royal British Legion initiative.



In touching scenes, the 93-year-old monarch and Prince Charles watched as William helped his young son, dressed in a Rachel Riley shirt, make the festive treat. After prompting from his father, George repeatedly stabbed at the thick pudding mixture with a wooden spoon, making his grandfather Charles laugh.

The video was filmed ahead of the Queen's annual Christmas lunch for extended members of her family last Wednesday. William and George were spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Buckingham Palace released the photos of the four generations of royals making the puddings at the weekend as the Queen arrived in Sandringham for the festive period.

William and Kate are expected to walk to the annual service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day with other members of the royal family. According to reports, George and his four-year-old sister Charlotte, may also be in attendance.

