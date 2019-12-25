Watch the Queen's 2019 Christmas speech - video

The Queen has delivered her annual Christmas broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth. The speech, which was pre-recorded in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle and produced by the BBC, is always televised at 3pm on Christmas Day. The 93-year-old monarch reflected on the past year and spoke about the life of Jesus and the importance of reconciliation, adding: "...how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding… The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference".

Her Majesty, wearing a royal blue cashmere dress by her dresser, Angela Kelly, was surrounded by photos of her family members as she delivered her speech, including her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, and her father King George VI.

It's been another busy year for the Queen as she welcomed her eighth great-grandchild, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie, and saw another of her grandchildren get engaged – Princess Beatrice will wed property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. The Queen's message to the nation and the Commonwealth, which was broadcast at 3pm UK time, looked back over the previous 12 months.

