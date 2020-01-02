The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans on New Year's Eve after sharing a new photo of their baby son Archie in their 2019 round-up on Instagram, and shortly afterwards the couple hit a staggering 10 million followers on the picture sharing site. The couple often post personal messages on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, which was opened on 2 April last year. Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan had shared a joint account with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but when they launched their account, it broke a Guinness World Record by reaching one million followers in less than six hours. This has since been beaten by Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, who gained a million followers in just over five hours when she joined the social media platform in October.

Since opening their Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess have shared many personal photos with their fans, including unseen photos from their wedding day back in May 2017. They used their platform to announce the arrival of their son Archie Harrison in May, and while the couple are protective of their little boy's privacy, they have posted candid pictures of Archie on social media during the first few months of his life. These included photos from his christening, and a picture of the Queen meeting her great-grandson for the first time shortly after his arrival.

On New Year's Eve, Harry and Meghan shared the latest picture of their seven-month-old baby, who was pictured on the beach with his dad. The little boy looked adorable wrapped up warm in a wooly hat and jacket, and royal fans were quick to observe just how much he looked like Harry when he was a baby. The photo had been included in a video montage with accompanying Coldplay music which consisted of footage and photos from the royal couple's year. They also included a sweet photo of Meghan and Kate during their day out at Wimbledon in the summer, and clips from their royal tours.

Over the festive season, Harry and Meghan have spent Christmas in Canada with their young family, and have been spotted by members of the public hiking on Vancouver Island during their stay. The couple haven't been seen in public for over six weeks, having taken some time off from royal duties. They were last seen out together when they attended the Remembrance Day services. Harry then made a solo appearance when he met winners of the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

