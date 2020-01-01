Archie Harrison has the sweetest hidden details in his latest outfit The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have impeccable taste!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a gorgeous photo of baby Archie to Instagram on New Year's Eve, in a post looking back at the previous year. The sweet snap showed the young royal in dad Prince Harry's arms, beaming while wearing a grey bobble hat and trousers, Ugg boots, and a brown coat with a striped lining. While that was all adorable enough, the outfit contained a couple of details that made it even more special.

Baby Archie joined his parents in South Africa in autumn 2019

First, the tiny boots on Archie's feet were given to the royal couple when they visited Australia shortly after they announced Meghan's pregnancy. Secondly, Archie's cord Boden coat, which retails for £36, has a cute detail that adds to its charm. The hood is decorated with two pointed ears as well as a printed nose and eye design so that it looks like a bear's face. Bless!

MORE: Biggest royal moments over the past decade - including weddings and royal babies

This isn't the first time Archie has rocked a Boden design – the seven-month-old wore a grey polar bear sweater from the brand on the Sussexes' Christmas card, on which he was pictured crawling towards the camera. Harry and Meghan are currently taking time off from official duties and enjoyed the festive period in Canada with Archie and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. The royal couple have been spotted hiking, jogging, and enjoying a visit to a nearby restaurant, according to local reports.

The seven-month-old's Boden coat has an adorable animal design

While they didn't spend time with the Queen, they did make a brief appearance as part of her Christmas speech. The Monarch filmed the annual address in Windsor Castle's green drawing-room, where she sat at a desk featuring photographs of some of her family, including the picture released a few days after Archie's birth on 6 May, which captured the moment the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh saw their new great-grandson for the first time.

READ: This is why Prince William and Prince Harry's children have different surnames

Another photo on the Queen's desk showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - perched on and around a motorbike and sidecar, in an image that is known to have been used for the family's Christmas card.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.