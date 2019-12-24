Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought festive cheer on Christmas Eve when they released their first family Christmas card featuring baby Archie. The sweet snapshot shows the seven-month-old crawling towards the camera, as his proud parents look on in the background. And it wasn't just royal watchers who fell in love with the snapshot – Archie's Aunt and Uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are also big fans! A look at the 'likes' on the Kensington Royal Twitter page, shows that William and Kate have liked the Sussexes' Christmas card, which was shared online by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, one of Harry and Meghan's patronages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 Christmas card

Harry and Meghan's Christmas e-card comes days after William and Kate's own festive offering, which features the loveliest family photograph with their three children. William and Kate, both 37, and their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis can be seen posing around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, with a dungaree-clad Louis on his smiling dad's lap and a beaming Kate holding onto a handlebar. The photograph is clearly a hit within the royal family; it was proudly displayed on the Queen's desk during the filming for her annual Christmas Day broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth.

The Cambridges' Christmas card was leaked online on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to join the Queen at Sandringham for the festive period, where they will walk to church on Christmas Day. William, Kate and their children are likely to stay at their nearby country estate Anmer Hall. Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are currently on a six-week break from royal duties, and have been enjoying some private time with their family in Canada. They are thought to have travelled to the US at some point to visit the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland and will also spend the festive period with the LA-based yoga instructor.