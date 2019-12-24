The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their first family Christmas photo with baby Archie. One of the couple’s patronages, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, shared an image of the card on social media on Monday evening. "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" The royal charity, which supports young leaders around the world, wrote on Twitter alongside the adorable snaps of Prince Harry, 35, with wife Meghan, 38, and their seven-month-old son.

The picture, believed to be taken in their home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, shows Archie taking centre stage as he gazes adorably into the camera on his hands and knees. Meghan and Harry are in the background, posing in front of a huge Christmas tree, with beaming smiles on their faces. The Duchess looked relaxed wearing a chic but simple knit jumper and black trousers, while Harry wore a crisp white shirt. Little Archie looked very festive in a grey cashmere jumper with a polar bear emblazoned on the front from Boden. The message on the couple's card read: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours." The image was taken by actress and photographer Janina Gavankar, who is friends with Meghan.

Harry and Meghan's first Christmas card with Archie (Photo: Janina Gavankar)

Harry and Meghan have been on a six-week break from royal duties and have been enjoying some private time with their family in Canada. They are thought to have travelled to the US at some point to visit the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland and will also spend the festive period with the LA-based yoga instructor. HELLO! understands this decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of the Queen. Similarly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas in Bucklebury with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.

The family are currently in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen in public when they both attended the Remembrance Day services and separately Harry met winners of the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Archie made his public debut on Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa in September, where the couple met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Meghan gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 6 May 2019 at the private Portland Hospital in London and he was christened in July at Windsor Castle. The royal tot is seventh in line to the throne after his father Harry.

