While Prince William has maintained his silence following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan are stepping back from their royal duties, he opened up about his younger brother on Monday night after a guest at Buckingham Palace asked about Harry. The special evening at the palace was held for the Heads of State and Government, their spouses and partners, delegates, members of UK government, and UK and African business figures to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

During the event, the Duke of Cambridge was apparently asked about his younger brother during the line up and was heard to say: “You saw him today?” to Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique's President. Chatting to Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika, who also met Harry earlier today, he added: “I need to go there, I will be there soon.”

As well as announcing his intention of visiting the African continent with his wife and three children, William also told several leaders he was keen to visit their countries. Speaking to Angola’s minister for economic and social development Manuel Nunes Junior, he said: “Please pass on my best wishes to President Lourenco, I’m very keen to come. What’s going on in Angola is very exciting. I look forward to seeing him.”

The Duke spoke to guests at Buckingham Palace who asked after his brother

Prince William also apologised for the Queen's absence in a speech, saying: "My grandmother is sorry not to be here this evening, but she has asked me to pass on her warmest wishes to you all. The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee. Throughout my life, I have been lucky enough to spend time in many other parts of Africa. I’m also honoured to be the Patron of the Royal African Society. And as Catherine and I have said to several of you here tonight, we hope to have the chance to visit many more countries in the future and share our mutual love of your continent with our children.”

