On Wednesday, Clarence House shared incredible photos of Prince Charles shaking hands with world-famous environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Switzerland, where the Prince of Wales attended the World Economic Forum. The photos were posted on Twitter alongside the caption: "The Prince of Wales meets environmental activist @GretaThunberg at #wef20."

Fans were delighted to be treated to a glimpse of the encounter between two leading environmental spokespersons. One replied to the tweet saying: "I see that the two get on well. Two characters who care about the same thing." Another sweetly added: "Be still my beating heart. I'm not sure who is the luckier of the two to meet [sic]. They are two of my heroes."

Clarence House shared the photos on Instagram

The image was also shared on the official Clarence House Instagram, alongside an update on Charles' movements, and a description of the important World Economic Forum, which is described as being an annual meeting that: "Brings together the world’s leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas and discuss ways to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the world."

The Prince made a keynote speech at the event and also launched his Sustainable Markets Council, which will work towards a more inclusive, equitable and green market for all. Charles has spent his time in Switzerland campaigning for a sustainable future, an approach that the royal has been an advocate of for decades past.

Charles' Switzerland visits comes just over a week after he took part in crisis talks with the Queen, Prince William and Prince Harry in Norfolk that ironed out details concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex future role within the royal family.

