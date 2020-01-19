John Barrowman once stole from Prince Charles - and this was the royal's reaction The Dancing on Ice star recalled his encounter with the royal while appearing on I'm a Celebrity

John Barrowman has had his brush with royalty in the past - and the Dancing on Ice judge certainly made an impression! While appearing on I'm A Celebrity back in 2018, he revealed that he was once caught red-handed after stealing from Prince Charles' home. What's more, the future King had a hilarious reaction to the situation. Having been invited to do a private performance at his country home, Highgrove House, John couldn’t resist sneaking away two of the royal's champagne flutes. He said: "On the way out I took two champagne flutes. I got my friend to put one under the seat and told her no one would know." However, Charles was quick to spot that they were missing. "Two days later, a box arrived at the house in Cardiff from his office of four glasses with a card referencing 'we understand that you like them,'" John continued.

John Barrowman confessed that he had stolen from Prince Charles' house

The Doctor Who actor added: "To this day my dad drinks his whiskey out of those glasses with the fleur de lis on them. I mean, who wouldn’t take a glass if you are doing that, right? Don’t tell anybody or they won't have me back!" Since his appearance on I'm A Celebrity, John has gone on to enjoy plenty of new career opportunities, and is very much enjoying his first year working on Dancing on Ice, alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvil and Christopher Dean. The star has replaced Jason Gardiner, who quit the programme last year.

Prince Charles' reaction was hilarious

On joining Dancing on Ice, John said: "I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel." The star is no stranger to the ITV skating show, having participated in it back in 2006, where he finished in fourth place.

