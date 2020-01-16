The Duchess of Cornwall's surprising sweet act of kindness revealed Camilla is doing what she can to help with the Australian bushfires

The Duchess of Cornwall has been praised for her act of kindness towards those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia. According to Australian non-profit organisation GIVIT, who launched a charitable appeal to help those in need, Camilla has donated to their cause. Alongside a picture of the Duchess, the organisation praised the royal on Twitter, writing: "Thank you to The Duchess of Cornwall for embracing GIVIT’s way of giving to help bushfire-affected Australians. We’re humbled & excited to share @ClarenceHouse has generously donated to our #AustralianFires Appeal. Thanks also to all who have already donated to our various appeals – Every #donation helps a person in need," they added.

Camilla's donation comes after her husband, The Prince of Wales, said that he and the Duchess have been "in despair" over the bushfire crisis. In a heartfelt video message on Clarence House's social media account last week, Prince Charles, 71, said he and Camilla, 72, were thinking of all those affected by the wildfires that continue to ravage the south-east area of the country.

He said: "I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and myself are thinking of you so very much at such a difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances. I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia."

Charles continued: "Witnessing so much of what you're having to go through from this distance, those of you who have tragically lost your properties, your houses, everything. To me it is, and to both of us, not to be believed possible and I know how many houses have been lost." The blazes, fuelled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, which is months earlier than Australia's typical annual wildfire season.

Charles also praised the work of "all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion". He added: "We feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties as only they can do."

He concluded: "I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are. So I know at the end of the day despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through. All I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way. I'm very proud to know you all."

