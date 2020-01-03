Prince George looks so grown up as he poses for new photo with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William The photo was taken on the day of the Queen's Christmas lunch

Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, to mark the start of a new decade.

The 93-year-old monarch, wearing a white dress and sapphire brooch, poses for a photo with her three heirs in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Her son Prince Charles, 71, stands on her right with his arm around his six-year-old grandson Prince George. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child looks smart in a blue-trimmed white shirt from Amaiakids, a pair of blue and green tartan trousers and a sweet pair of shoes, also by Amaiakids, as he smiles for the camera. The Queen's grandson, Prince William, 37, who is second-in-line to the throne, stands on her left, dressed in a navy-blue suit.

The new portrait of the Queen, Charles, William and George. Credit: Ranald Mackechnie

This is only the second time a portrait has been issued of the Queen, Charles, William and George; the first was released in April 2016 to mark Her Majesty's 90th birthday. The youngest royal's elevated position in the new picture is reminiscent of the 2016 photo, when then-two-year-old George stood next to his great-grandmother on a blue and black step, holding the hand of his father, William.

The latest photo of the four generations of the royal family was taken by the same photographer, Ranald Mackechnie, on Wednesday 18 December 2019 – the day of the Queen's Christmas lunch for her family. William and George arrived at the festive bash a little earlier than Kate, Charlotte and Louis, so they could make Christmas puddings with the Queen and Prince Charles.

The first photo of the Queen and her three heirs in 2016. Credit: Ranald Mackechnie

Buckingham Palace released a series of adorable photos and a video of the Queen, Charles, William and George stirring the mixture to make the festive treat, as part of a Royal British Legion project. The Together at Christmas initiative aims to provide extra support to the Armed Forces community at annual festive "get-togethers" across the charity's network, both at home and abroad. The royals placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the gatherings next year.

George and his sister Princess Charlotte, four, made their public debut at the annual Christmas Day church service in December. The Prince looked smart in a navy blazer, jumper and trousers, while his sibling wore a dark green double-breasted coat from Amaia Kids.

