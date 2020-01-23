Sarah Ferguson has surprised her Instagram followers after sharing a snap of herself doing some shopping at Waitrose on Thursday. The photo sees the 60-year-old juggling apples, berries and some packets of biscuits whilst perusing the aisles for more food treats. In the same post, Sarah also shared another picture of her looking at the stitching of some colourful fabric - in the caption, she simply put a smiley-face emoji.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received a flurry of comments - with many saying they could relate to her. "This is me every time I go to the shops for one thing," said one, while another remarked: "Looks like me going in for 'just' one item." A third post read: "Fabulous, well done to someone for taking a sneaky photo of you doing your shopping!"

Over the past few weeks, Sarah has been keeping a low profile. At the start of the year, the mum-of-two revealed she was seeking "strength and wisdom" in a reflective post, featuring two photos of a sunset over the mountains. "As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead… Happy New Year for 2020. So much love in abundance," she wrote. The Instagram post followed more than six weeks of silence on the social media site.

The images were likely taken in Verbier, Switzerland, where Sarah owns a ski lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. Sarah typically takes an annual winter break in the Alps with her daughters, who will no doubt have been joined by their partners Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank for the New Year trip.

