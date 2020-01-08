Sarah Ferguson has resigned from her executive role at Gate Ventures, the company have confirmed. The 60-year-old stepped down as director last month in order to focus on "other business and charitable interests". The firm, which was founded in 2015 by songwriter and entrepreneur Geoff Morrow, backed West End theatre shows such as 42nd Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Lord Grade of Yarmouth, the former BBC boss who chairs Gate Ventures, released a statement on the company's website, which read: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sarah, Duchess of York for all her efforts. In some very challenging conditions, the Duchess has worked tirelessly alongside the Board to secure the future of the business. I am pleased she has agreed to accept the position of Global Ambassador and wish her well in the future."

The statement also stated the Duchess "will continue to be associated with Gate in a newly created post of Global Ambassador and work closely with the Company to help with the growth and development of Gate Ventures." Sarah joined the global media and entertainment operating company back in 2017 "to assist with the branding and marketing of its products and productions".

The news comes shortly after Sarah revealed she was seeking "strength and wisdom" in a reflective post, featuring two photos of sunset over the mountains. "As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead… Happy New Year for 2020. So much love in abundance," Sarah wrote. The Instagram post follows more than six weeks of silence on the social media site.

