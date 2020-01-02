Sarah Ferguson seeks 'strength and wisdom' in first Instagram post since Prince Andrew interview

Sarah Ferguson broke her social media silence on Thursday with her first Instagram post since Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties. The 60-year-old said she was seeking "strength and wisdom" in a reflective post, featuring two photos of sunset over the mountains. "As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead… Happy New Year for 2020. So much love in abundance," Sarah wrote.

The images were likely taken in Verbier, Switzerland, where Sarah owns a ski lodge with her ex-husband. Sarah typically takes an annual winter break in the Alps with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and will no doubt have been joined by their partners Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank for the New Year trip.

Sarah Ferguson broke her social media silence on Thursday

Sarah's Instagram post follows more than six weeks of silence on the social media site; the last photos she shared were in support of Prince Andrew on the night before his BBC Newsnight interview aired, in which she described him as a "true and real gentleman".

STORY: Prince Andrew accompanies Prince Charles as he makes Christmas appearance

Following criticism from the interview he gave, the Queen's second son announced in a statement that he would be stepping down from royal duties. Sarah was seen visiting Buckingham Palace to support her former husband the following day, and has since said that his association with Jeffrey Epstein has been "incredibly difficult" for their family.

Sarah Ferguson previously said it has been an "incredibly difficult" time for her family

When asked about mental healthcare in the UAE in an interview with Vogue Arabia, Sarah said: "When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense [her voice raises as she alludes to the Epstein scandal], so I talk about familyhood, and I’m very strong about it. The mental health of men is important and I think it is vital to articulate that more."

MORE: Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.