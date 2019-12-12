Sarah Ferguson admits she relates to Meghan Markle and has 'been in her shoes' before The mum-of-two said she feels "desperately sorry" for Prince Harry and Meghan

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out in support of the Duchess of Sussex, and said she can relate to what she has been going through as a new member of the royal family. The 60-year-old said she feels "desperately sorry" for the scrutiny Prince Harry and Meghan have been under over the past year, as she drew parallels to her own experiences after marrying Prince Andrew.

"It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous," Sarah told Vogue Arabia. "She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?"

Sarah Ferguson said she feels "desperately sorry" for Prince Harry and Meghan

Sarah fell short of giving Meghan any advice on how to handle the negativity, adding: "I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

GALLERY: Inside Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge Windsor

The mum-of-two said she still finds herself under tabloid scrutiny, and her daughter Princess Beatrice "always says that I'm the most understood person". The family have received more attention than ever before in the wake of allegations about Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Esptein, and his recent interview with Newsnight. "It's been incredibly difficult," Sarah said.

Sarah said the situation with Prince Andrew has been "incredibly difficult"

Sarah shared an emotional message in support of her former husband before the interview aired, describing him as a "true and real gentleman". However, she has since maintained her silence on social media in the aftermath of the interview, which saw Andrew step down from royal duties for the foreseeable future.

STORY: Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Andrew's accuser's interview

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," Prince Andrew said in a statement. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

WATCH: Look back at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's love story

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.