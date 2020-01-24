The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share never-before-seen photos The photos were shared on the Sussexes' Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated International Day of Education on Friday by sharing a series of never-before-seen photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their recent tour to South Africa, where they both worked closely on projects with CAMA, an organisation campaigning to break the cycle of poverty and inequality in rural Africa by educating girls.

WATCH: Prince Harry gives first speech since agreement with the Queen about his and Meghan Markle's future

Alongside the photos, shared on the Sussexes' official Instagram page, a caption was posted that discussed the importance of giving young girls access to education, adding that it was a cause that both Harry and Meghan feel strongly about.

MORE: Meghan Markle's alleged interview with Ellen DeGeneres will not happen - details

The photos were shared on Instagram

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempt to trademark Sussex Royal blocked after complaint

It began: "Today, on International Day of Education, we highlight the importance of access to education for all. The Duchess of Sussex has focused on this both prior to becoming a member of the Royal Family and now as patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities."

The caption continued: "Working closely with CAMA, both The Duke and Duchess recognise the benefit both personally and to society at large when a young girl has access to education. On their recent tour to Southern Africa, The Duke supported the initiatives of @Camfed on the ground in Malawi."

Also included was information about the Duchess' work in developing communities such as Rwanda and India. "Over the years, The Duchess has worked in developing communities, such as in Rwanda and India, to find the hindrances to girls’ ability to go to school and furthermore to stay in school," the caption continued.

The Instagram post concluded: "These can include lack of access to clean water, stigma surrounding MHM, cultural taboo, and many more reasons...."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.