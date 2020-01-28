The Duchess of Cambridge was captured in a candid new photo during her visit to Evelina London children's hospital on Tuesday. Kate, 38, took part in a creative arts workshop with young patients, which gave them the opportunity to try illustration and photography.

Heart patient Luke Wheeler-Waddison, ten, took an amazing photo of the Duchess as he tested out a Polaroid camera. The snap shows Kate beaming at the lens as she holds one of the 'rag wreaths,' made of discarded fabrics, given to her by Luke and his sister Savannah, four. The Duchess said she would put the pink wreath up in her daughter Princess Charlotte's room before she posed for the picture.

Luke, from Rainham in Kent, has raised more than £14,000 to donate towards the hospital’s work by selling the rag wreaths he and his sister make, doing a sponsored swim, auctions and standing with collecting boxes at The Oval. The youngster had a congenital heart condition in the womb and was first operated on just five days after he was born. Luke said he didn't feel nervous taking the Duchess' photograph, saying: "I will take it home and keep it forever."

He added: "We just really wanted to say thank you to the Duchess for coming and spending time here. She was really touched, I think. I told her that I had the same birthday as her son, George, and my sister is four, like Charlotte. She said Charlotte would love to have the pink wreath up in her room. It would be amazing if they did that."

Luke with his Polaroid photo of Kate

Kate got involved during the workshop, helping the children with their creations. The programme is run by the National Portrait Gallery, another of the Duchess' patronages and she made the visit to see how art can support children's health, well-being and happiness. Kate has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and became patron of Evelina London in 2018. The Duchess wore a repeat tweed skirt-suit by Dolce & Gabbana for the engagement, with her Mappin & Webb earrings and necklace.

The royal mum studied art history at the University of St Andrews and is an accomplished photographer, having shared two personal photos she'd taken of Holocaust survivors on Sunday. The Duchess was also reunited with one of her subjects of her portraits, Yvonne Bernstein, at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on Monday.

Kate arriving at Evelina London children's hospital

Prince William and Kate told survivors at the service that they have taught their children about the Holocaust. "We were talking to the children about it earlier today," the Duchess told Mala Tribich, who had asked about her family. "But we have to be, you know, for a six-year-old… the interpretation," she added, suggesting that she had explained the genocide in an appropriate way for a child of Prince George's age.

The royal couple will join A-listers on the red carpet at the BAFTAs on Sunday 2 February, marking the Duke's tenth year as President of BAFTA.

