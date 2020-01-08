The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will carry out their first joint engagement of the year. Prince William and Kate, both 37, have been on a break from royal duties during the Christmas period.

Kensington Palace has announced the royal couple, on behalf of the Queen, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday 20 January. The Summit itself will be hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will bring together businesses, governments and international institutions to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa.

READ: The special reason why Kate Middleton invited her friends to Sandringham this week

William and Kate in Sandringham

William and Kate attended church with the Queen in Sandringham last weekend and a whole host of their friends – including Thomas van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Lady Laura Meade and her husband James Meade, as well as Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and her husband, David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley.

The Duchess hosted some of her closest companions at the couple's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk to kick off early birthday celebrations, before she turns 38 on Thursday.

WATCH: Kate's best moments as she prepares to celebrate her birthday

The Cambridges also spent Christmas Day in Sandringham and their eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, made their debut at the annual church service. Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans as she hugged members of the public and curtseyed to her great-grandmother, the Queen.

GALLERY: Who is inside Kate Middleton's inner circle? See her squad of close friends here

William and Kate took part in a festive TV special with Mary Berry in December, where the cook accompanied the royal couple on some of their engagements in connection with their patronages. The show culminated in a Christmas party at London's Rosewood Hotel to thank volunteers and staff from charities and the emergency services. The Duke and Duchess helped Mary to prepare the food in the kitchen and competed against each other to make the best meringue roulade.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.