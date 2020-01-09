Stunning new photo of Kate Middleton released to mark her 38th birthday The Cambridges thanked fans for their wishes

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge! Kensington Palace has released a stunning new portrait of Kate to mark the royal's 38th birthday on Thursday. The image, shared on Twitter and Instagram, showed the mother-of-three dressed down in jeans, a checked white and blue shirt and a pale grey jumper. She styled her hair down in her signature loose waves and was pictured sitting on a gate. "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge's birthday!" the caption read.

The birthday portrait was taken by Matt Porteous, one of the Cambridge family's go-to photographers for family events. Matt famously took Prince Louis' christening shots, Prince George's birthday snaps and the family's Christmas cards in the past years. The picture appears to be taken at Anmer Hall, William and Kate's country home in Norfolk.

Kate is expected to celebrate her birthday with her husband Prince William and their three young children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis. The past year has been very exciting for the Duchess; little Louis turned one in April 2019, while Charlotte started 'big school' last September, attending Thomas's Battersea alongside her big brother George.

On the work front, William and Kate carried out what was dubbed "their most difficult tour" to date in the autumn, an official trip to Pakistan that was hailed a success. The couple visited the Hindu Kush mountain range, a traditional Kalash village and the Badshahi Mosque, played cricket and travelled in a tuk tuk.

Other members of the royal family who marked Kate's birthday on social media included Prince Charles and Camilla, who shared a gorgeous carousel of throwback photos, including one of Kate and Camilla at Trooping the Colour in 2017. "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday," the caption read, alongside a red balloon emoji.

