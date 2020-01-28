Kate Middleton delights in Dolce & Gabbana tweed co-ord at Children's Hospital

On Tuesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge - who is Patron of Evelina London Children’s Hospital and Patron of the National Portrait Gallery - joined a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina London. Looking as radiant as ever, the 38-year-old wore a stunning outfit which consisted of a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana tweed co-ord set, featuring a jacekt and skirt. Her hair was teased in a half-up, half down style and her makeup looked as flawless as ever. During the visit, Kate learned how the creative arts can support children’s health, wellbeing and happiness through workshops. Kate joined young children receiving care at the hospital, who took part in creative activities including illustration, photography and 3D set design.

We last saw Kate on Wednesday, when she paid a visit to a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Wales. Prince William's wife wore a simple black roll neck jumper, a £9.99 Zara leopard print skirt and high heel boots with a sleek camel coat. We loved how she accessorised the look; with a stylish gold disc necklace. As royal watchers on Twitter noticed, the necklace has special significance: it is engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L, in honour of her children, Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis. The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design is from British company jewellery Daniela Draper and retails for £1,070.00. How cute!

It appears that Kate is loving sentimental jewellery right now. The week before when the royal was in Birmingham, she was spotted wearing a bracelet by Halcyon Days - the Maya Torque Aquamarine & Gold Bangle - which is on sale for £110.

The official description makes us think it could have been a birthday gift from Kate's husband Prince William, as the pair do love to holiday in Mustique with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It reads: "Our new Maya torque bangle has the blues. Dive into the Caribbean with this latest blue and bejewelled twist on our classic design."

