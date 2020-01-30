Queen Rania of Jordan shares sweetest photo with husband on his birthday The couple have been married since 1993

Queen Rania of Jordan posted a sweet tribute to her husband King Abdullah on her Instagram account, as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday. The royal chose a close-up image of the two of them, with Rania gazing adoringly at Abdullah. She captioned the photo: "God bless you, Abu Hussein, the most honorable of men, and forever our pillar of strength and integrity."

The picture appears to be from their visit to New York in November, when the King was awarded the 2019 Scholar Statesman Award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to advancing peace, stability and tolerance in the Middle East. Abdullah looked smart in a navy suit with a burgundy tie, while Rania looked chic in an Ermanno Scervino checked wool suit embellished with glitter.

The mum-of-four posted a photo of her husband receiving his medal at the ceremony at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy in Manhattan, saying: "I am always so proud and overwhelmed by people’s love and admiration of Your Majesty around the world. We're so blessed and lucky to have you! Congratulations on receiving the 2019 Scholar Statesman Award in New York."

Rania and Abdullah on their wedding day in 1993

The couple married in Jordan in June 1993, where the bride wore a gold embroidered wedding dress by British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield. Their first child Crown Prince Hussein was born the following year, followed by Princess Iman in 1996, Princess Salma in 2000 and Prince Hashem in 2005. Abdullah ascended the throne in February 1999 and Rania became Queen consort of Jordan. Since marrying into the royal family, Rania has become renowned as an advocate for education, public health, youth empowerment and cross-cultural dialogue.

King Abdullah isn't the only royal to celebrate his birthday on 30 January – King Felipe of Spain also turned 52.

