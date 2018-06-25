Why bachelor Prince Hussein of Jordan should be your new royal crush

Now that Prince Harry is officially off the market, it’s time for another royal to take the crown of the world’s hottest bachelor. Enter the unmarried future King of Jordan, Prince Hussein. The handsome son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania recently played host to Prince William during his June tour of the Middle East and subsequently caught the attention of royal fans worldwide.

As attractive as he is, Hussein is more than just a pretty face (who also cooks!) At age 23 he’s already a lieutenant in the army, a Georgetown graduate (he studied International History) and made history in 2015 as the youngest person ever to chair a meeting of the Security Council at the United Nations. From his happy family life to thrill-seeking lifestyle to celebrity pals, here’s everything you need to know about your new royal crush.

FAMILY MAN

Prince Hussein was born on June 28, 1994 in Amman. He is the eldest child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, making him first in line to the throne. Now that he's in his 20s, the prince is blossoming as a senior member of the Royal Family and is devoted to fulfilling his royal duties and responsibilities. While he takes his job seriously, one look at his public Instagram account and it's clear that family comes first for Hussein. From selfies with his mom to playing the guitar with sister Princess Iman to posting touching messages to his other siblings, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, the future king doesn't shy away from celebrating his family and their achievements.

CHARITABLE HEART

Like his parents, Hussein is dedicated to making positive changes in Jordan. As head of the Crown Prince Foundation, the young royal concentrates his efforts on helping local youth "employ their full potential and creativity." He plays an active role in all of his foundation's initiatives, from helping open the Al Hussein Technical University to providing cochlear implants to the hearing impaired to teaching leadership skills to high school students. He pays special attention to young children, which is both incredibly important and swoon-worthy!

ADRENALINE JUNKIE

When it comes to hobbies, Hussein likes to kick it up a notch by filling his free time with everything from motorcycling in the desert to rock climbing to jumping out of planes alongside paratroopers. And like former bachelors Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal developed a love for flying during his military training. He followed in the British royals' footsteps by graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017 and has since co-piloted an epic journey over the Dead Sea with Red Bull. When he isn't chasing thrills, Hussein loves less-dangerous activities like soccer and camping, the latter making headlines in 2017 when he was seemingly pictured on a trip with some celebrity pals including Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding and Meghan Markle's designer pal Misha Nonoo.