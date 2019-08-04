Victoria Beckham reveals the royal that inspires her - and it's not Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton She admires her style and substance!

Victoria Beckham attended the Duchess of Sussex's wedding to Prince Harry, is friends with Kate Middleton and has dressed both women in the past. But it turns out, they're not the only royals the Spice Girl-turned-designer admires, as she shared on Instagram on Friday.

Victoria re-posted an image from Queen Rania of Jordan's account, which showed her talking to a local woman, her arm around her. Victoria captioned the picture: "Always so inspired by @queenrania here in VB [red heart emoji]." As well as always looking stylish, this time in a white shirt with a wide black belt, the Queen is deeply involved in charity and community initiatives, including micro-loans and advocacy work on issues relating to health and education.

Queen Rania and Victoria Beckham are fans of each other's work

In the original post that inspired Victoria, Queen Rania had explained: "I cannot say enough wonderful things about Al Salt and its incredible people, like Um Mohammad! Enjoyed visiting this breathtaking historical city today, and meeting women and youth who are making a difference in their community #Jordan #LoveJO."

The 48-year old royal has four children, two daughters and two sons: Crown Prince Hussein, 25, Princess Iman, 22, Princess Salma, 18, and Prince Hashem, 14. She has been Queen for 20 years, after her husband King Adbullah ascended to the throne in 1999. They met in 1992 and married the following year. A big fan and frequent user of social media, including Instagram (where she boasts 5.5 million followers) she once worked for Apple and has a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo.

Queen Rania often meets members of local communities in Jordan

Victoria Beckham can't boast a similar background, but she also has a sharp business brain and is a mother of four, sharing sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old.daughter Harper with her ex-footballer husband David. She launched her fashion label in 2008, and it quickly became a hit with celebrities and royalty alike. Her first beauty range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, is set to launch this autumn.

