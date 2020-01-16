The Duchess of Cambridge has responded to reports that she will one day welcome a fourth child with husband Prince William. During the couple's visit to Bradford on Wednesday, Kate was asked by a fan whether the royals would be expanding their brood, but admitted: "I don't think William wants any more." At the time, the 38-year-old was chatting to fan Josh Macpalce, who told Kate he had sent the couple cards congratulating them on the births of all three of their children. Josh, 25, who is autistic and has DiGeorge syndrome, held out his arms to the Duchess, who bent down to give him a cuddle, and told him: "Thank you for the hug."

William and Kate are proud parents to three children

William, 37, and Kate are parents to three children; Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and little Prince Louis, who will be two in April. Bookmakers speculate constantly about the couple adding a fourth child to their family. During Wednesday’s visit, Kate shared a sweet update on Prince Louis while speaking to locals who have completed the 'Older Yet Wiser' course, a workshop for grandparents who have child-caring responsibilities. Jo and Ian Broadbent have full time care of their six-year-old granddaughter and have completed the course. Jo told HELLO!: "Kate obviously has a great interest in early years development, she’s quite knowledgeable about it, she referred to some of the tools and techniques we learnt about on the course. I asked how her children were. Kate said Louis had started to tell her 'Mummy, I'm balancing' and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She's obviously very proud of her children."

What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019

Louis, who turns two in April, was last seen in public as the Cambridges drove to the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in December. Kensington Palace also released a new photo of William, George, Charlotte and Louis on Christmas Day, taken by Kate at the couple's country home, Anmer Hall in the summer.