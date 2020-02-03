The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got the chance to mingle with the A-listers after the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night. Prince William and Kate joined all the night's winners and stars who were involved in the ceremony, back on stage to congratulate them.

The Duke, who is President of BAFTA, chatted to Joaquin Phoenix, the recipient of the Leading Actor award for his role in Joker. "Lovely to meet you," William said, "I absolutely loved The Joker. It was brilliant. I put it off and put it off before watching it, as people kept telling me 'be careful when you choose to watch it.' I'm glad I didn't watch it before bed, but huge congratulations on an amazing performance." Joaquin told William: "Thank you for your speech."

During his speech to present the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, William shared concern about the lack of diversity at the BAFTAs, saying that it "cannot be right in this day and age."

William met Joaquin Phoenix

The Duchess congratulated Renee Zellweger for her win as Leading Actress for her role in Judy. Kate asked the Bridget Jones star whether she had a break from filming, to which Renee told her she was working on several projects, but said she was "thrilled" to be back in the UK. The Duchess asked her: "Do you like the UK?" Renee replied: "I love it!"

Kate chatted to Andy Serkis and Sam Mendes

William and Kate also met Micheal Ward, who won the Rising Star award for his role in Blue Story, as well as his fellow nominees in that category. The couple walked the red carpet as they arrived for the annual bash at the Royal Albert Hall. Guests were asked to re-wear an outfit or find a sustainable alternative for this year's awards. Kate re-wore a white and gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown from her visit to Malaysia in 2012, while William donned a repeat tux.

