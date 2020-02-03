Kate Middleton makes a candid confession backstage at the BAFTAs The Duchess and her husband Prince William were guests of honour at the ceremony

It's a problem that the majority of parents can relate to. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke candidly about her lack of free time while attending the BAFTAs on Sunday night, lamenting the fact she doesn’t get the chance to catch the latest cinema releases. Kate and her husband Prince William were in conversation with Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward at the time, having headed backstage to meet with some of the winners on the night. As the President of BAFTA, William was overheard joking about the amount of films he had to watch ahead of the awards ceremony. His wife, meanwhile, quipped: "Having children is so bad for watching films!"

William and Kate arrive for the 2020 BAFTAs

That's not to say the Cambridges don't occasionally settle down to watch a movie together. In 2017, Prince William revealed that the couple's eldest child, Prince George, had a new-found love of Disney. During an official engagement, William was sweetly grilled by a little boy about his son's favourite shows, and revealed that George – then four – was a fan of The Lion King, as well as the Lego movies. "He quite likes The Lion King, we've watched that a few times," he said. "He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work."

Prince William has shared some of Prince George's favourite films in the past

Just last year, William further revealed that George had a new favourite film - How To Train Your Dragon. The dad-of-three made the revelation during a visit to Cinemagic in Northern Ireland – a charity that helps young filmmakers and teaches them about directing, production, costume and make-up, sound, lighting and music composition among other disciplines. Speaking to one little boy named Regan who was making dragons from pieces of coloured paper, William spoke of George's love of the movie, which follows a boy named Hiccup who becomes best friends with a lovable dragon, Toothless.

