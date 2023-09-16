Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite films and TV shows revealed

They might live in palaces and have the whole world copying their every look, but the royal family have one thing in common with the rest of the world – they love a good film and TV show, especially the little ones!

Prince William and Kate have opened up about their eldest two childrens' favourite film and TV shows in the past. Take a look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's top picks and find out if your kids are equally obsessed.

Octonauts and The Lego Movie

Head of BAFTA Prince William has previously revealed some of George's favourite shows, and the undersea adventures of the Octonauts made the list. William admitted his eldest son has watched it "several times". At the same event, the future King also listed The Lego Movie as one of George's top picks.