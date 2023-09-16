Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite TV shows and films revealed
Subscribe

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite films and TV shows revealed

The royal children are big fans of cartoons and Disney

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor
Share this:

They might live in palaces and have the whole world copying their every look, but the royal family have one thing in common with the rest of the world – they love a good film and TV show, especially the little ones! 

Prince William and Kate have opened up about their eldest two childrens' favourite film and TV shows in the past. Take a look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's top picks and find out if your kids are equally obsessed.

Octonauts and The Lego Movie

Head of BAFTA Prince William has previously revealed some of George's favourite shows, and the undersea adventures of the Octonauts made the list. William admitted his eldest son has watched it "several times". At the same event, the future King also listed The Lego Movie as one of George's top picks.

film coco© Photo: Sky

Coco

Chatting at the BAFTAs one year, Kate revealed to Coco director Lee Unkrich that George loved his film, which follows a young boy who travels to the Land of the Dead and meets his ancestors on the Day of the Dead. Kate revealed: "Paddington is definitely up there, and so is Coco now. It's great obviously because of William's interest in film, it's great to have that father-son thing."

Peppa Pig

Both George and Charlotte were fans of Peppa Pig in their earlier years. William once admitted that a toddler Charlotte "will probably be into Peppa Pig soon". Indeed, Kate later revealed that Charlotte had received a Peppa Pig birthday card for her 2nd birthday during an engagement.

Teacher Natalie Graham opened up about their chat, saying: "She told them that they had a little party for Charlotte yesterday and she sung Happy Birthday to herself! It was so sweet. She loved the card and present and said Charlotte would love it too as the card had Peppa Pig on, which she loves."

film dragon© Photo: Sky

How to Train Your Dragon

During a visit to Cinemagic in Northern Ireland, William helped a little boy named Regan to make paper dragons. While they chatted, he revealed that his eldest son was a big fan of the fantasy film, which follows a boy named Hiccup as he becomes best friends with a lovable dragon, Toothless.

Fireman Sam

Chatting on Radio 1, Prince William revealed that George had "taken an awful lot of interest" in Fireman Sam. The show was so delighted with the news that they made a very special episode dedicated to the little Prince.

Speaking to People, producer Ian McCue said: "We're going to celebrate Fireman Sam's 30th anniversary by introducing a very special episode. We heard that we have a very famous fan in Prince George, so we thought it would be really fun to bring a royal family to Pontypandy and see how the community reacts to that."

film lion king© Photo: Sky

The Lion King

Prince William previously revealed that George is a big fan of the nineties Disney film The Lion King. Loosely based on Hamlet, the film follows a young prince who has to dethrone his nefarious uncle after his own father is murdered. Chatting to a passenger while aboard the Paddington Express in October 2017, William said: "[George] quite likes The Lion King, we've watched that a few times."

film zog© Photo: Sky

Zog

According to Zog creators Julia and Axel, the royal youngsters are big fans of their book, which means that chances are they have watched the TV animation. Speaking about their famous fans, Julia said: "Prince William's kids [are fans]. It's strange because they know us and yet they're the famous ones."

film moana© Photo: Sky

Bonus: Moana

Although he's all grown up, Prince Harry has also revealed a love for children's films! Chatting to youngster Chloe Henderson at the WellChild Awards, Harry revealed that he is a big fan of Zootropolis and Moana, and even told the little girl that his favourite moment was "when the chicken comes up and finds himself out at sea in a boat". 

Wife Meghan Markle also revealed that she "always loved The Little Mermaid".

Other topics

More TV and Film

See more