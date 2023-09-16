Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite films and TV shows revealed

They might live in palaces and have the whole world copying their every look, but the royal family have one thing in common with the rest of the world – they love a good film and TV show, especially the little ones!
Prince William and Kate have opened up about their eldest two childrens' favourite film and TV shows in the past. Take a look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's top picks and find out if your kids are equally obsessed.
Octonauts and The Lego Movie
Head of BAFTA Prince William has previously revealed some of George's favourite shows, and the undersea adventures of the Octonauts made the list. William admitted his eldest son has watched it "several times". At the same event, the future King also listed The Lego Movie as one of George's top picks.
Peppa Pig
Both George and Charlotte were fans of Peppa Pig in their earlier years. William once admitted that a toddler Charlotte "will probably be into Peppa Pig soon". Indeed, Kate later revealed that Charlotte had received a Peppa Pig birthday card for her 2nd birthday during an engagement.
Teacher Natalie Graham opened up about their chat, saying: "She told them that they had a little party for Charlotte yesterday and she sung Happy Birthday to herself! It was so sweet. She loved the card and present and said Charlotte would love it too as the card had Peppa Pig on, which she loves."
Fireman Sam
Chatting on Radio 1, Prince William revealed that George had "taken an awful lot of interest" in Fireman Sam. The show was so delighted with the news that they made a very special episode dedicated to the little Prince.
Speaking to People, producer Ian McCue said: "We're going to celebrate Fireman Sam's 30th anniversary by introducing a very special episode. We heard that we have a very famous fan in Prince George, so we thought it would be really fun to bring a royal family to Pontypandy and see how the community reacts to that."