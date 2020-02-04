Kate Middleton reveals that she was 'heartbroken' over BAFTA-winning film The documentary follows a family with a young child living in Syria after the 2011 uprising

Kate Middleton has praised the BAFTA-winning documentary film Sama, and admitted that she was "heartbroken" while watching the powerful story. The film follows a family with a young child who lives in Aleppo, Syria following the 2011 uprising, and their journey to escape the country to safety. The family, including the documentary's director Waad al Kateab, now live in London.

Kate met with BAFTA winners after the ceremony

According to Waad, the Duchess of Cambridge complimented her on the film at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, while explaining how the documentary reminded her of her 21-month-old son, Prince Louis. Waad explained that the Duchess told her: "I was heartbroken. My boy is a similar age to Sama. You are a great inspiration for every woman." She added that it was an "amazing" film which she thought was "so engaging". Waad admitted that she was "speechless" at the royal's amazing praise.

Waad al Kateab won a BAFTA for the documentary film

Waad won the BAFTA for Best Documentary Award, and attended the glamorous evening with her husband and her daughter Sama, who is now four. Accepting the award, she said: "We shouldn’t be here. In 2016, we were in a basement in a hospital when we heard the shelling of the bombs all around us. I thought I should bury my footage in case we didn’t make it – it needed to be saved. There are still bombings of 3.5million civilians. They should hear Britain will not let that happen again."

The Duchess was delighted to meet several of the BAFTA winners following the ceremony, and also chatted with the Best Leading Actress winner, Renee Zellweger. Kate asked the Bridget Jones star whether she had a break from filming, to which Renee told her she was working on several projects, but said she was "thrilled" to be back in the UK. The Duchess asked her: "Do you like the UK?" Renee replied: "I love it!"

