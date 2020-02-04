The Queen is hiring! Here's how you can earn £38k a year helping to refurb Buckingham Palace Buckingham Palace is having its first overhaul since the 1950s

The Queen is on the hunt for a Planner to help oversee Buckingham Palace's £369million refurbishment – its first major overhaul since the 1950s. The new member of staff will join the palace's pre-existing team in the Programme Management Office and will have a key role in the upcoming ten-year refurb plan. However, to be considered you must have a background working within construction and be a "good communicator". The new role will see the lucky applicant take home up to £38,000 a year, depending on experience.

Posted on LinkedIn, the listing reads: "It's supporting the team who will preserve the palace for years to come. It's working with a shared and unique purpose. And it's helping to ensure the palace is fit for the future. This is what makes working for the Royal Household so different. No two days will be the same and the variety and pace will challenge you. But as you support others, you'll have exceptional opportunities to grow your own career in a great team environment. And knowing you're contributing to the future of an iconic building will inspire you to deliver every day."

The lucky candidate will work on refurbing Buckingham Palace

The role will be based on a 37.5 hour working week on a Monday-Friday schedule. Travelling is also listed as a required aspect of the job. The Planner will also be given a benefits package which includes a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme and access to a range of catering and recreational facilities.

The role includes a £38,000 a year salary, depending on experience

James Upsher, who has worked for the Royal Household, has offered some top tips to help your application stand out from the crowd. He advises to be brief, he said: "Keep your language tight to the job description, answer the points they have asked for and add what makes you special - but don’t overdo it." But the golden rule according to James is to never utter the words, "I have always dreamed of working for the Royal Family." He adds: "Of course, you should have a line mentioning your great respect for the institution, but play this one very cool to stay out of the 'no' pile."

