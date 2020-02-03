The Queen steps out in Norfolk for first official engagement of 2020 The 93-year-old monarch has been spending her winter break in Sandringham

The Queen carried out her first official public engagement of 2020 on Monday, visiting RAF Marham in Norfolk in her role as its Honorary Air Commodore. The 93-year-old monarch wore a peach outfit by Angela Kelly with a matching hat and a diamond bow brooch.

Her Majesty was greeted by the Station Commander Group Captain James Beck and a Guard of Honour. She then visited the Integrated Training Centre and met personnel from across the station, as well as students from the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy. The Queen also viewed training demonstrations of engine maintenance, weapons loading and a canopy change.

READ: The Queen's secret show of support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Queen met students in training at RAF Marham

RAF Marham is the home of the F-35B Lightning - a fifth-generation, multi-role, stealth fighter. The station is also home to a range of engineering support functions, from maintenance to frontline support. Over 3600 service personnel, civil servants and contractors work at RAF Marham.

The Queen spends her winter break in Sandringham, her private estate in Norfolk. She is expected to return to London later this week, following the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February. It will also mark the 68th year of her reign.

MORE: The Queen steps out to church in Norfolk on Sunday ahead of annual royal milestone

The Queen at church on Sunday

Her Majesty attended the service at St Peter and St Paul church in West Newton, Norfolk on Sunday. The Queen looked lovely in a powder blue coat and matching hat as she was joined by her daughter Princess Anne. She appeared to show her support for her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, by donning her Canadian Snowflake brooch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living on Vancouver Island with their baby son Archie, after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January.

The Queen received the jewel in 2017 as a gift from the former Governor-General of Canada, David Johnston on behalf of the Canadian people. It features 48 rare Canadian sapphires surrounded by diamonds, and was presented to the monarch to mark her 65th year on the throne.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.