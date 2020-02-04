The Duchess of Cambridge had a sweet reunion with two of her primary school teachers, as she carried out engagements in south Wales on Tuesday. Kate, 38, was pleased to bump into Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford outside Joe's Ice Cream parlour in the Mumbles.

Kate attended St Andrew's prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire, along with her siblings Pippa and James Middleton, until she was 13. Mrs Evans-Alford was her netball coach while Mr Alford taught French and German. The Duchess, who had not seen her tutors for 20 years, told them: "I want to instil in my children what I learned at St Andrews."

Kate spoke to her school teachers Denise and Kevin

After the reunion, Mrs Evans-Alford said: “Kate hasn’t changed at all, you can tell, Pippa and James are wonderful too. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this." Mr Alford said: "We saw her once when she came back to school, when she was 14, and we haven't seen her since. Obviously, we've been following her career. She was in such a wonderful

class of girls and they got on so well together."

William and Kate carried out engagements in South Wales on Tuesday

During the visit to the ice cream parlour Kate and husband Prince William, 37, met a group of local parents and carers to hear about life in the Mumbles and to talk about the Duchess' early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.' The online survey was launched on 21 January and aims to spark a nation-wide conversation on raising the next generation.

William spotted a child reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom and said: "I read this to our children all the time." He said he had met the author when she received her CBE for services to literature. William added: "I said [to her] 'do you realise how many parents you have saved at bedtime?'" The Duke and Duchess are parents to six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis.

