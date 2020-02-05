Prince Charles' hilarious request to Katy Perry as they attend charity dinner The US pop star made a promise

Katy Perry promised to sing to the Prince of Wales' plants as she was named a new ambassador for his British Asian Trust, which aims to prevent child-trafficking. The American pop star joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a black-tie dinner at Banqueting House in London on Tuesday evening.

Wearing a royal blue gown with semi-sheer sleeves, Katy took to the stage to deliver a speech after the announcement. She said: "I'm excited to be here because I'm a big fan of His Royal Highness and all the work that he has done and is continuing to do, especially in India for children.

"In my own personal experience, he has an incredibly kind soul - so kind that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I would sing to his plants. And I will in the future. You have my word, sir."

Katy, Charles, Camilla and Natasha Poonawalla at the dinner

The Prince and the California Gurls singer first met in Mumbai in November 2019 and upon arriving at the reception, Katy said, "hello again" and that she had heard that he talked to his plants. Charles laughed and replied: "I would prefer it if you sang to them."

Katy is already a champion for children's rights through her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and decided to show her long-term support to the organisation and cause upon learning about the work that the British Asian Trust is doing in the country.

In a speech, Charles said: "Given Katy's long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world, I'm delighted to be announcing that she has most generously agreed to become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's children's protection fund for India. I could hardly be more grateful to Katy for agreeing to take on this vital role."

Charles during his speech at the reception

There are believed to be 5.8 million children working in forced labour in India with tens of thousands thought to be working in hazardous workshops in Jaipur alone, producing goods including bangles, embroidery and other products, with many forced to work for up to 15 hours a day.

At the dinner, Indian philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla also made a multimillion-pound pledge to the fund, while the Children's Investment Fund Foundation will match everything raised up to £25m. Charles founded the organisation with British Asian business leaders in 2007 to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in south Asia.

