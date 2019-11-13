It might seem like an unlikely pairing, but it turns out that Prince Charles and pop star Katy Perry have more in common than you think! The American was photographed with the Prince of Wales at an event in Mumbai this week in honour of the British Asian Trust, a charitable organisation Charles founded in 2007 in order to help address poverty and inequality in South Asia.

Prince Charles met members of New Delhi's Sikh community

Clarence House shared a photo of the Prince and the singer to their Instagram account on Wednesday, which showed His Royal Highness looking smart in a pinstriped navy suit with a matching blue and white tie while Katy rocked an 80s-inspired blue floral print dress with puffy sleeves and a bone-coloured hair bow. The photo's caption read: "The Prince of Wales attended a meeting of @thebritishasiantrust in Mumbai today. Musician @katyperry had heard about the work of the Trust and joined other supporters to learn more about the charity. The Trust, which HRH set up in 2007, aims to tackle widespread poverty and inequality in South Asia."

Followers of the royal account were thrilled to see the photo, commenting: "Until I learned how to use Instagram I had no idea the British royals did so much work for others! I follow several pages of all of them and love finding out what hard working people they are," "So beautiful," and "Wow, Katy looks great!" His Royal Highness is spending Wednesday and Thursday, which is the Prince's 71st birthday, in India. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall isn't joining him on the trip but the couple will reunite on their tour of New Zealand from 17 to 23 November.

Katy Perry supported Prince Charles' charity efforts in India

Before he set off for India, the Prince posted a personal Instagram post to the Clarence House account which paid tribute to the Sikh community, which read: "As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world..."

