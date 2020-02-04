Prince Charles names Katy Perry as new ambassador of his British Asian Trust charity The pair first met in 2019

The Prince of Wales has named Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust charity in a major drive against child-trafficking. Charles, 71, first met the American pop star, 35, in India in November 2019 at a meeting in Mumbai of British Asian Trust supporters. Katy is already a champion for children's rights through her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and decided to show her long-term support to the organisation and cause upon learning about the work that the British Asian Trust is doing in the country.

The California Gurls singer joined the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall at a black-tie reception and dinner at Banqueting House in London on Tuesday evening. DJ and music producer Naughty Boy, comedian Russell Peters and broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake were also among the guests.

Katy said: "My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children. India has long held a special place in my heart, and on my last visit, I was able to meet with The Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan - from on-ground initiatives to fundraising - that will aim to cut child trafficking in half.

"That is why I am especially honoured to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected."

There are believed to be 5.8 million children working in forced labour in India with tens of thousands thought to be working in hazardous workshops in Jaipur alone, producing goods including bangles, embroidery and other products, with many forced to work for up to 15 hours a day.

Indian philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla also made a multimillion-pound pledge to the fund, while the Children's Investment Fund Foundation will match everything raised up to £25m. Charles founded the organisation with British Asian business leaders in 2007 to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in south Asia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charles visited TK Maxx in Tooting, south London, to meet young people who have participated in the company's Get into Retail programme with The Prince's Trust.

