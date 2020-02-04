The surprising royals Prince Charles had tea with at his Highgrove home The royals are actually distantly related

The Prince of Wales invited some special guests for tea at his Highgrove home on Monday. According to Romania's royal family's website, Crown Princess Margareta and her husband Prince Radu met with Charles at his Gloucestershire home for a private meeting.

The Romanian and British royal families are believed to have a close relationship, and the Crown Princess reportedly spent her childhood summer holidays with Charles and his sister Princess Anne. The Prince also visited the family in Bucharest during an official tour in 2017 and attended King Michael I's funeral in December that year.

Charles visited Bucharest in 2017

King Michael was the last King of Romania, reigning from July 1927 to June 1930 and again from September 1940 to his forced abdication in December 1947. After attending the wedding of his cousins, the Queen and Prince Philip in London, he was summoned by the ruling communists in Romania and told that the monarchy was to be abolished. He met his wife Anne of Bourbon-Parma at the royal wedding and the pair married in Athens, Greece in 1948.

King Michael of Romania (left) in 2011

After King Michael's forced abdication, the couple raised their five daughters (Crown Princess Margareta, Princess Elena, Princess Irina, Princess Sophie and Princess Marie) in Switzerland. While Romania's royal family doesn't have an official role, Crown Princess Margareta formally assumed the role as Head of the House of Romania, following her father's death. As she and her husband Prince Radu do not have any children, Crown Princess Margareta's younger sister Princess Elena is her designated heir.

