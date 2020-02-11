The real reason why Kate Middleton carries her bag in her left hand The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't do anything by chance…

Have you ever wondered why the Duchess of Cambridge almost always carries her bag in her left hand? If you haven't noticed it before, we can bet it will be all you see when you next get a glance at the Duchess. Whether it be a classic clutch or dainty purse, Kate is often seen carrying a bag in her left hand at royal events, despite being right-handed. She isn't the only one either, as back when the Duchess of Sussex was a senior working member of the royal family, she too would often be spotted carrying her purse in her left hand, despite also being right-handed.

The Duchess of Cambridge often carries her bag in her left hand

Well, wonder no more because according to royal expert Myka Meier, there is a simple explanation behind it, and it's all to do with etiquette. Attending the many functions that she does as a royal, Kate keeps her belongings safety tucked in her left hand so that she can keep her right hand free to greet and shake hands with guests. Sharing the reason on her Instagram account alongside a photo of the late Princess Diana setting the example, Myka wrote: "Royal Etiquette Hack: When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too!"

Princess Diana leading the way

Kate often uses her clothes or accessories to make a statement. On Tuesday, she paid homage to the late designer, Lee McQueen - founder of Alexander McQueen - as she stepped out in a navy suit on the 10 year anniversary of his death. A touching tribute, Kate was pictured alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, as she visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough wearing a military jacket, skirt and bag from the designer’s collection. Also in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, who toured the facilities alongside Kate and William.

The Duchess has long been a fan of the designer brand, often wearing coats and dresses from the British label on royal engagements. Most notably, Kate’s iconic lace wedding gown and reception dress were designed by Lee McQueen’s successor, Sarah Burton. Having first joined Alexander McQueen's studio in 1996 as an intern, Burton would work alongside the designer for 12 years prior to his death in February 2010. She was named creative director the following May.

