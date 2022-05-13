Prince William and Kate's red carpet outing revealed The royal pair will have an exciting evening!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to step out for a spectacular date night in London on Thursday as they attend the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Leicester Square.

The royal couple will make their way down the red carpet before meeting the star-studded cast who feature in the film including Hollywood veteran, Tom Cruise and Divergent star Miles Teller.



William and Kate will then cosy up in the screening room for an exclusive look at the film, although this may not be the first time the pair have previewed the exciting new blockbuster.

According to the Sun, the Duke and Duchess already enjoyed a sneak peek of the movie two weeks ago, after they snuck out on a secret date night arranged by none other than the leading man himself, Tom.

Will and Kate attended the Royal film performance of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' in 2013

It was reported that the Mission Impossible star organised the whole thing after learning Prince William, a trained RAF helicopter pilot, was a huge fan of the original movie.

The royal pair were allegedly joined by family and close friends including, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who also enjoyed the action-packed sequel.

The new film, which is due to be released on 27 May, was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, however, it was delayed so producers could improve the flying sequences. Then shortly afterwards, the pandemic caused further disruption to the schedule.

Last year the royals came out in force for Daniel Craig's last Bond film

William and Kate are partial to a film premiere, having attended many others in the past.

The most recent saw the Cambridges walk alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the premiere of the new James Bond film in September 2021.

Kate, who looked like a Bond girl herself, was a vision as she donned a gorgeous gold gown. Camilla also looked fabulous in an elegant blue ensemble.

