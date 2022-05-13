Prince William and Kate interrupt radio stations to make big announcement The royals had an important message to share

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interrupted all of the UK's radio stations on Friday morning to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. William and Kate apologised for the interruption as they took to the airwaves of more than 500 stations and called on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness".

In the 60-second broadcast for this year's Mental Health Minute, the couple started by introducing themselves before William said: "We can all feel lonely sometimes… we can feel it for many different reasons."

"But we can all help each other feel less isolated and more connected," Kate continued.

WATCH: William and Kate interrupt radio stations to share important message

"f you think someone you know might be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on the door," the Duchess suggested. "Maybe suggest meeting for a coffee or a walk," William added.

"Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely," Kate said. The future King then concluded: "So, apologies for interrupting every radio station in the country."

"But, if we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone…" Kate said, as William added: "We can help lift them out of loneliness."

The royals called on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness"

The royal couple have long campaigned on mental health issues and have featured in the Mental Health Minute broadcast before. But this year, for the first time, they were the sole speakers.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is loneliness, which is affecting more and more people in the UK, and has had a huge impact on the nation's physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic. New research coinciding with the message showed that more than one in 10 young people feel lonely often or always, making them the loneliest of all age groups, according to Community Life Survey data.

Earlier this week, William and Kate travelled to Scotland where they visited the University of Glasgow and spoke to students about their mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic, including those whose studies include mental health research and who are members of the University's Society for Mental Health.

