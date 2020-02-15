Duchess Kate releases one of her favourite personal photos of Princess Charlotte after her podcast debut The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on Happy Mum, Happy Baby

The Duchess of Cambridge has released a never-seen-before photo of her daughter Princess Charlotte to coincide with her first podcast interview. Kate, 38, has opened up about motherhood and her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' on Giovanna Fletcher's audio series Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

READ: 7 things we learnt from Kate Middleton's revealing motherhood podcast with Giovanna Fletcher

WATCH: Princess Charlotte curtsies to the Queen

During the episode, the Duchess is asked "What parts of your childhood do you want to give your children?" Kate recalls the close relationship she had with her "amazing granny" growing up and how she and her siblings Pippa and James Middleton would do arts and crafts and cook with their grandmother.

The mum-of-three speaks about the importance of spending time outside and tells Giovanna about one of her favourite snapshots of Princess Charlotte. She said: "I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try everyday to put moments like that in even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time... but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do."

A new photo of Princess Charlotte, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge

The previously unseen image of the young royal was taken by the Duchess at the family's Norfolk home Anmer Hall in spring 2019. It appears to have been captured at the same time that Kate took the pictures of Charlotte in honour of her fourth birthday last May, as she's wearing the same Amaia Kids tartan skirt and grey buttoned-up cardigan, with one of her signature navy ribbons in her hair.

MORE: Duchess Kate recalls sweet childhood memories with granny as she gives her first podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day

The podcast was recorded during Kate's visit to a London Early Years Foundation nursery in Stockwell, south London, last month, as part of her work to promote her 5 Big Questions survey on early childhood, which she hopes will help to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

In her most revealing interview to date, the Duchess speaks about preferring labour to pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum when she was expecting all three children and how she used hypnobirthing. Kate also revealed that standing outside the Lindo Wing after the births was "terrifying" and how she struggles with mum guilt at times, when balancing her home life with royal duties.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.