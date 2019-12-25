Kate Middleton releases her own gorgeous Christmas photo of William, George, Charlotte and Louis The Duchess showcases her photography skills once again

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans as they released a new family photo to wish their social media followers a Happy Christmas. Kate, 37, who was not featured in the snap, showed off her skills behind the camera again as she captured husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The black and white image was taken by the Duchess in Norfolk in spring. William, wearing a flat cap, crouches down to kiss one-year-old Louis on the cheek, while his older sister Charlotte, four, wearing a puffer coat, stands with her hands on her baby brother's shoulders. George, dressed in a fleece, sits in a wicker chair and smiles at his mum behind the camera.

READ: The Cambridges' family Christmas card is too cute for words – see photo

WATCH: What the royal children got up to in 2019

The release of the new family portrait comes after William and Kate's Christmas card photo was posted on Twitter by one recipient last week. It showed the royal family-of-five posing around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, with a dungaree-clad Louis on his smiling dad's lap and a beaming Kate holding onto a handlebar.

MORE: Fans react to incredible resemblance between Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

The Cambridges' 2019 Christmas card

Charlotte, wearing a sleeveless navy top and checked skirt, smiled as she sat in the sidecar, while her older brother George, in a polo shirt and shorts, stood next to her. William opted for a smart casual look in a blue shirt and jeans for the family photo, while wife Kate donned a blue floral printed wrap dress from Boden.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to attend the annual church service in Sandringham with the Queen and the rest of the royal family on Christmas Day. According to reports, William and Kate's eldest children George and Charlotte may be set to make their debut this year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.