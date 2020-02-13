How Kate Middleton likes to take her tea revealed The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a brew during her visit to Northern Ireland

Us Brits love a good brew and there's nothing more British than the royal family enjoying a cup of tea. There's always been a big debate about the best way to make the perfect cuppa, from the brewing time to the amount of milk. If you've ever wondered how the Duchess of Cambridge likes her tea, the mystery has been solved!

Kate, 38, visited Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, in support of her early childhood survey '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.' After being given a tour of the family attraction, the Duchess sat down to discuss raising the next generation with local grandparents and parents, over a cup of tea, of course.

Kate met with parents at the farm

Kilcooley Women's Centre were one of the organisations to meet Kate during the royal visit and one Twitter user @LadyParky79 asked one of the questions we all want to know – how does the Duchess like her tea? The charity responded with: "Just like us little bit of milk.... so down to earth we were enchanted." So, there you have it - Kate likes a builder's brew!

Just like us little bit of milk .... so down to earth we were enchanted — Kilcooley and Ards North Down Womens Centre (@KilcooleyWC) February 12, 2020

After visiting the farm, the royal mum travelled to Social Bite in Aberdeen, Scotland, a café which works to eradicate homelessness. The Duchess has previously visited Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London in support of the online survey, which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has previously shared how the Queen prefers her brew on BBC Three's show Miss Holland. He said that the monarch is a fan of Assam and Earl Grey, and will always pour the tea in first, if she's taking milk.

While pregnant with baby Archie in January 2019, the Duchess of Sussex declined a cup of coffee during a visit to Birkenhead but opted for mint tea instead.

