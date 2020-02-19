The artistic director for the National Theatre has responded to reports of a rift with its patron, Meghan Markle. It had been claimed that National Theatre bosses had been angered when the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry announced they were scaling back their royal duties and relocating to Canada with their son, Archie. But Rufus Norris has denounced the reports. "A complete fiction," he told The Daily Telegraph. "From our perspective, I don't think it's going to change anything." Meghan became patron of the National Theatre in January 2019. One year later, she and Prince Harry confirmed they were stepping down as senior royals.

It has been revealed this week that Harry and Meghan are still in talks with the Queen regarding their use of the Sussex Royal brand. The couple currently use the title for their website, social media accounts and their charitable foundation. But a royal source told HELLO!: "As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing. As part of the process to transition The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter - planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to return to the UK next month

It's thought that Harry and Meghan might return to the UK next month to undertake their final royal duty. The Queen has asked them to join her and the rest of the family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March. The traditional Commonwealth service will also see other senior members of the royal family in attendance, including Prince William and Kate, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.