British Vogue editor Edward Enninful has posted a previously unseen photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram on Friday. The duo were snapped mid-giggle as they each donned a glittery hat with a veil, with Meghan wearing her black Everlane jumpsuit. He captioned it: "A surprise moment with the Duchess," before directing his one million followers to watch the behind-the-scenes video of the pair talking about the September issue Meghan guest-edited last year.

READ: Meghan Markle's role at Princess Beatrice's royal wedding revealed

The footage, which was recorded in London last year, was released in celebration of the edition being the fastest-selling in British Vogue's history. The Duchess featured portraits of influential women – including Laverne Cox and New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern – on its cover, which was titled 'Forces for Change.'

Mr Enninful recalled the moment he got a text from Meghan asking if he would help with her Smart Works capsule clothing collection. During a meeting at Kensington Palace, the Duchess asked the editor-in-chief if he would be willing to let her guest-edit an issue of British Vogue. In the clip, Mr Enninful tells Meghan: "You have an editor's eye, I've never seen anything like it. You were so thorough from beginning to end." He also added that he was "so excited" when he walked into Kensington Palace to meet Meghan for editorial planning, to which Meghan bashfully responded: "Oh my gosh."

MORE: Meghan Markle giggles uncontrollably in sweet unseen video

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes of Meghan's British Vogue issue

However, the mother-of-one did add that she left the fashion element "to the professionals," saying: "I did say, 'Can you do Commonwealth fashion?' 'Can you do sustainability? 'Can we make sure the point of view is really in the right ethos?' And then I'll leave it to the experts." Edward sweetly responded: "You wanted to focus on women who are changing the world, women who are doing incredible things, which really is in line with what we do at British Vogue."

The video then showed the pair excitedly calling the featured cover stars from the September issue, including Yara Shahidi and Jane Fonda, as they discovered that Meghan was the special guest-editor for the edition.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.