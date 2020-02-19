Prince Harry and Meghan 'in discussion' with the Queen about whether they can use Sussex Royal brand Talks are ongoing between the couple and the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in discussion with the Queen about whether or not they may continue to brand themselves Sussex Royal following their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and move to Canada. The couple currently use the title for their website, social media accounts or their charitable foundation. But a royal source told HELLO!: "As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing. As part of the process to transition The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter - planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course."

It had been reported that Harry and Meghan had spent tens of thousands of pounds on a new Sussex Royal website, and had also sought to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a range of items, including clothing, books and stationery. The couple, who married in May 2018, first started using the Sussex Royal branding this time last year, when they split their household from that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, known as Kensington Royal. Both Instagram accounts have so far amassed 11.2million followers.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January, and have subsequently relocated to Canada with their son, Archie. Fans can expect to see Harry and Meghan undertake their final royal duty next month, however. The Queen has asked them to join her and the rest of the family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March. The traditional Commonwealth service will also see other senior members of the royal family in attendance, including Prince William and Kate, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life." He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

