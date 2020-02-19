The Queen is looking for an important new addition to her staff Her Majesty wants a real high flyer!

The Queen is recruiting for a new member of staff and if you're a confident communicator with great administrative skills and fast reflexes, you could be in the running. The only catch is, you'll also need a helicopter licence (so close!) A job advertisement posted to The Royal Household's website explains more about what the job involves, and begins: "The Queen’s Helicopter Flight (TQHF) consists of a small team of pilots and ground support, providing the highest standard of helicopter service to Members of the Royal Family on official engagements."

It goes on to say that Buckingham Palace is looking for someone who will: "Take on the role of either Co-Pilot or Pilot in Command, operating a Sikorsky S76 C++ helicopter. You will be responsible for the planning and safe execution of flights in accordance with TQHF Operations Manual. In addition to your flying duties you will undertake management tasks and other administrative duties, supporting the Director of Flight Operations."

The Queen opened the Royal National ENT And Eastman Dental Hospital on Wednesday

Qualifications needed for the job include an ATPL (H) and a Class 1 medical plus extensive flying experience, excellent communication skills, initiative, high levels of attention to detail and time management skills. Being "confident liaising with a wide range of people" is also essential. As you might expect, the role calls for a high degree of flexibility, with the ad saying: "You will be required to undertake travel across the UK and overnight as necessary." The full-time job reports to the Privy Purse and Treasurer’s Office and the salary is listed as: "Competitive plus benefits."

The Queen may be 93 years old, but her life is as busy as ever, with Buckingham Palace renovations currently underway, and the monarch supervising discussions over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can trademark their brand, Royal Sussex, which it was reported on Wednesday may not be possible. The Queen opened the new premises of the Royal National ENT And Eastman Dental Hospital on Wednesday, and she also sent a birthday message to Prince Andrew, as he is celebrating his 60th birthday at Royal Lodge Windsor, the home he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

